Bella Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85.67 million and $12.10 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

