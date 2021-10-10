Namecoin Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002793 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $20,856.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.81 or 0.01073408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.23 or 0.00340739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00315129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042211 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.