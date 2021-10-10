LINK (LN) Achieves Market Cap of $717.90 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $717.90 million and $743,552.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $120.13 or 0.00218603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

