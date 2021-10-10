GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $909,489.02 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,955.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.28 or 0.06314678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00322474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.59 or 0.01076477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00097764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00496798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00339908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00320042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005038 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.