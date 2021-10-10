Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ADNT traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 776,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

