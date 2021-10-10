$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,347. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

