Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report $1.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. electroCore posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ECOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 684,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

