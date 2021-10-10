Lobstex Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $71,169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,602,661 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.