AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $25.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.90 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $19.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $105.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $106.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%.

ATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 116,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,743. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

