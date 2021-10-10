Lobstex Price Tops $0.0720 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $71,169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,602,661 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

