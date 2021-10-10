$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.