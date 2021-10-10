$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.