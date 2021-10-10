$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

ROVR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.