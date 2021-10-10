$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $32.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

ROVR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

