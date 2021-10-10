Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 177,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

