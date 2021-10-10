Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.29. 177,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.