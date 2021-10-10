Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $802.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the lowest is $789.80 million. ChampionX reported sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 248.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

