$466.70 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $466.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. 2,300,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,541. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of -62.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.