Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post $289.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $655.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,702.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $314.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $672.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.25. 158,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

