Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $42.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.77 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. 3,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

