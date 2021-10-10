Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $419.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after buying an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

