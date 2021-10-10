Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 48,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.