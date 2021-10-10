IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get IWG alerts:

LON:IWG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 288.90 ($3.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,909. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.02.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.