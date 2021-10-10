Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $462.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $479.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.06 and a 200-day moving average of $442.75. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

