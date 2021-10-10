FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $322.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.48.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

