$0.18 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

