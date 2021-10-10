Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after buying an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,980. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

