ContentBox 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,758.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $19,758.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00023944 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00308581 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

