Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 680,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,511. The firm has a market cap of $602.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

