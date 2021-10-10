$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post sales of $46.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

