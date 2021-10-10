Aeon (AEON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,081.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $9,081.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.67 or 0.00500872 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

