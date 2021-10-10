FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

