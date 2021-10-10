Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.48 million and $1.17 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,037,512 coins and its circulating supply is 84,337,067 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPARTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.