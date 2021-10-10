SHIELD (XSH) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $142,393.91 and $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,522.62 or 0.06351695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00322891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.08 or 0.01082007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00098625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00501874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00337804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00323837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005044 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

