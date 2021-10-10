Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.06%.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

