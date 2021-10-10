Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

EWCZ traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

