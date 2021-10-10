DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 492.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

LON:SMDS traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 384.70 ($5.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,293. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

