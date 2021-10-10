DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 492.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
