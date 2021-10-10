Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

DLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,354 ($43.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,132. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,663.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.34%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.