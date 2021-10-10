$231.52 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post sales of $231.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.90 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 3,440,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

