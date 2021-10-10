Celo (CELO) Hits One Day Volume of $56.91 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00010466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $56.91 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

