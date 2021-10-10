Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $157.84. 123,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

