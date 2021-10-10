Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 257,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

