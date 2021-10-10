Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $91.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.07.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. 1,132,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Magna International has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Amundi acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $82,776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

