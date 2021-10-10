Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

UMPQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

