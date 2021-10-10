$362.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post sales of $362.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $383.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillman Solutions stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HLMN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 627,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,440. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.