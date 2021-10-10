$362.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post sales of $362.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.10 million and the highest is $383.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillman Solutions stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 627,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,440. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

