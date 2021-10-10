Veles Market Cap Reaches $62,131.30 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Veles has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $62,131.30 and approximately $72.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.57 or 0.06363598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00322502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01081622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00502414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00338724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00324278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,107 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,601 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

