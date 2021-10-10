$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.68 million and the lowest is $150.32 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $20,360,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 1,752,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,535. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

