-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

WEBR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 164,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05. Weber has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

