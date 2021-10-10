Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.14 million to $123.70 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 79,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 329,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

