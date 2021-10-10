Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.61. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

AEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 1,371,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,108. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $85.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

