TenUp Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $477,950.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.