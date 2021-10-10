Chia Network Hits Market Cap of $257.44 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $257.44 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $162.71 or 0.00294116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

