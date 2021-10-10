MoonSwap Tops One Day Volume of $138,730.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $138,730.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00323402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.